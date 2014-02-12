Welcome to the Blue Ridge Highlander...Your Guide

to the Best the Blue Ridge - Smoky Mountains have to offer

Quick links to our NEWSLETTER SIGN UP and our EVENT CALENDAR

If you are planning a trip to the mountains and need more information

use this link to let us know what you need...

Check out the Highlander Gallery for Valentine Gifts of Creativity...

Wednesday - Saturday 10 am to 5 pm Trip Advisor Quote...Finest Gallery within hundreds of miles...

Chimney Rock

at Chimney Rock State Park

Greta the Groundhog Day

DID NOT SEE HER SHADOW!!! At 10:30 am February 2nd, Greta the Groundhog from Chimney Rock will came out of her den DID NOT SEE HER SHADOW! Greta's official prediction is that Spring is just around the corner. Groundhog day is the halfway point between Winter Solstice and Spring Equinox . According to folklore, if it's cloudy when a groundhog emerges from its burrow, he will stay out and wander around, signifying winter is on it's way out. If it is sunny and the groundhog see his shadow he will retreat back into its burrow, signifying six more weeks of winter. click for more information and a map...

Blue Ridge GA

Beauty and the Beast

Blue Ridge Community Theater

February 3rd - February 12th

Fri & Sat 7:30 pm & Sun 2:00 pm The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity. click for more information and a map...

Gene Watson & Joe Diffie

Hiawassee GA -Anderson Music Hall

Georgia Mountain Fairground

Saturday, February 11th One of the most masterful voices in Country Music today, GENE WATSON still sings in the same key as 30 years ago and continues to prove why he is rightly referred to as "The Singer's Singer". His powerful voice and multi-octave range allows him to sing some of the most challenging songs with an ease that comes from pure, natural talent as well as from his many years performing on stage. click for more information and a map...

Chimney Rock, NC

Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park

Valentine's Weekend Special

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

February 12th - 14th What better way to show your sweetheart love than by bringing him or her to see beautiful, 75-mile views from the top of Chimney Rock? (Hint – we've had quite a few proposals on the Rock over the years; Valentine's Day might be your day!) Download the special coupon from our website at ChimneyRockPark.com. Coupon must be presented to the Ticket Plaza at the time of purchase, you can show coupon from Chimney Rock website on your phone. click for more information and a map...

Blue Ridge GA - Downtown Park

7th Annual Fire & Ice

Chili Cook Off

Saturday, February 18th, 2016 790 Block of East Main St & Downtown City Park Cook-Off will happen come rain, snow or shine so see you on Saturday. Mark your calendars for live music, ice sculptures and amazing chili! Mark your calendars for live music, ice sculptures and amazing chili! Buy a $10 Tasting Card to sample the competition and vote for the People's Choice Award. Featuring Live Music and entertainment from the Blue Ridge Community Theater actors. An amazing display of individual and unique ice sculptures from the award winning, National Ice Carving Champion "Rock on Ice" including several ice carving demonstrations. click for more information and a map...

Blue Ridge GA

Michelle Malone

Live Music is Better Concert

Blue Ridge Community Theater

Saturday, February 18th Welcome back Michelle Malone- Americana singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer, 2015 winner of the Georgia Music Award for Best Female Rock. Atlanta born, Michelle started writing songs as a teenager. and later founded her own record company, SBS records. Michelle plays slide guitar, drums, saxophone and harmonica. Michelle has 16 releases, some gold and platinum records she wrote for the Indigo Girls. click for more information and a map...

We are working on getting the 2017 calendar up-to-date, if you have events that need to be on the calendar, please send us a note.

The Highlander will celebrate 20 years on-line this coming year

Moving to these mountains in 1995, and seeing the wealth of healthy resources available to everyone led us to wanting to explore more That exploration led us to wanting to share that information. Having a history in marketing and publishing and the desire to publish a magazine about these mountains led us to research the Internet and its potential in 1995.

We started developing BlueRidgeHighlander.com in 1996, and launched it in 1997. Our next biggest challenge was to go around the mountains and explain to many what the Internet was and the value it had as a communication medium. Today 88.5% of the US population uses the Internet regularly.

The Highlander has been redesigned and re-programmed many times over the years. We are always looking into new ways to benefit our readers and sponsors, and are working on new benefits to add this coming season. We know you are going love the new additions and changes as we continue to grow out of the box.

We would love your input as to what you would like to have in the Highlander, after all, we are doing this for you, our readers, as a way to enjoy and plan your trips to the mountains.

Use this link to share your ideas of what you would like to see added to the Highlander. Continue to check out the progress, each week you will see something new...enjoy..